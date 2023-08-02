Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand [Image 2 of 6]

    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

    NEW ZEALAND

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander Pacific Area, (center left), stands with David Kennedy, International Antarctic Centre host, and other Coast Guard personnel and U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Shay Price at the International Antarctic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 8, 2023. Coast Guard personnel visited the centre to learn more about Antarctica. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7639777
    VIRIN: 230208-G-RS249-021
    Resolution: 2794x1920
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: NZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand
    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand
    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand
    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand
    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand
    Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    Indo-Pacific
    USCG IndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT