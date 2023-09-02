Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander Pacific Area, (right), has discussions with Commodore Garin Golding, Maritime Component Commander, Royal New Zealand Navy in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 10, 2023. The leaders discussed best practices, strategic partnerships, and ways to work together to enhance a more free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

