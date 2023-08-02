Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander Pacific Area, (center left), stands with U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Shay Price, Christchurch Director of Operations, 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, and other U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air National Guard personnel in Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 8, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard personnel were provided a tour of the Christchurch facilities to better understand the roles and responsibilities of the 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which is part of Joint Task Forces Antarctic, which oversees the activities of the joint services and provides the Department of Defense support to the National Science Foundation and U.S Antarctic Program through Operation Deep Freeze. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

