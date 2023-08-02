Vice Adm. Tiongson visits Australia, New Zealand

U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander Pacific Area, (center left), stands with David Kennedy, International Antarctic Centre host, and other Coast Guard personnel and U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Shay Price at the International Antarctic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Feb. 8, 2023. Coast Guard personnel visited the centre to learn more about Antarctica. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023