Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tommy Troutman who has served in the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron since 1995 shares memories from the mid-1990s with members attending virtually. Troutman is currently the lead of the Project Engineering section.

Date Taken: 01.20.2023
85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community