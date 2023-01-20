Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tommy Troutman who has served in the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron since 1995 shares memories from the mid-1990s with members attending virtually. Troutman is currently the lead of the Project Engineering section.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7638286
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-DH023-858
|Resolution:
|1244x826
|Size:
|207.81 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT