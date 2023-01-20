Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 3 of 7]

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tommy Troutman who has served in the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron since 1995 shares memories from the mid-1990s with members attending virtually. Troutman is currently the lead of the Project Engineering section.

