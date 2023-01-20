Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 6 of 7]

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    In a heartfelt unveiling, described as “decades in the making”, streamed live for worldwide viewers, 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron members pridefully organized a heritage wall dedication ceremony Jan. 20, 2023 at the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron Compound at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7638289
    VIRIN: 230120-F-DH023-281
    Resolution: 1427x1072
    Size: 381.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    air force
    85 eis
    engineering installation squadron
    688th cyberspace wing
    688 cw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT