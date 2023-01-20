85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 01.20.2023 Courtesy Photo 688th Cyberspace Wing

Unit leadership past and present poste in a photo together (left to right) retired U.S. Air Force Col. Hanby, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Whit Walker and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gomes. In a heartfelt unveiling, described as “decades in the making”, streamed live for worldwide viewers, 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron members pridefully organized a heritage wall dedication ceremony Jan. 20, 2023 at the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron Compound at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss.