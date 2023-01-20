Unit leadership past and present poste in a photo together (left to right) retired U.S. Air Force Col. Hanby, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Whit Walker and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gomes. In a heartfelt unveiling, described as “decades in the making”, streamed live for worldwide viewers, 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron members pridefully organized a heritage wall dedication ceremony Jan. 20, 2023 at the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron Compound at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7638282
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-DH023-442
|Resolution:
|440x588
|Size:
|76.49 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
