    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 5 of 7]

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Gomes, former 85th Engineering Installation Squadron commander from 2011-shares his memories from his time at the unit Jan. 20, 2023 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. In a heartfelt unveiling, described as “decades in the making”, streamed live for worldwide viewers, 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron members pridefully organized a heritage wall dedication ceremony.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7638288
    VIRIN: 230120-F-DH023-200
    Location: US
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    air combat command
    air force
    85 eis
    engineering installation squadron
    688th cyberspace wing
    688 cw

