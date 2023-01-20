Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Gomes, former 85th Engineering Installation Squadron commander from 2011-shares his memories from his time at the unit Jan. 20, 2023 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. In a heartfelt unveiling, described as “decades in the making”, streamed live for worldwide viewers, 85th Engineering and Installation Squadron members pridefully organized a heritage wall dedication ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7638288
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-DH023-200
|Resolution:
|1244x826
|Size:
|194.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 7 of 7], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
