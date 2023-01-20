Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 2 of 7]

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Williams of the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing, shares memories from the 2010s with members attending virtually. Williams is the noncommissioned officer-in-charge for the 85 EIS’ CCAF-accredited installation training course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7638285
    VIRIN: 230120-F-DH023-591
    Resolution: 1244x826
    Size: 214.99 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    85th Engineering Installation Squadron preserves 70-year legacy of Engineering Installation community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    air force
    85 eis
    engineering installation squadron
    688th cyberspace wing
    688 cw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT