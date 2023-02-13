2023 AMSUS Awards

Dr. Carol Romano, of the Uniformed Services University, is presented with the AMSUS Lifetime Achievement Award by Dr. Jonathan Woodson, President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Dr. John Cho, executive director of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

