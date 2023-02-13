2023 AMSUS Awards

U.S. Navy Capt. Andrea Petrovanie-Green is presented with the AMSUS Nursing Award by U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham and Dr. John Cho, executive director of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

