2023 AMSUS Awards

U.S. Army Sgt. Tomas Martinez is presented with the Lewis L. Seaman Enlisted Award for Outstanding Operational Support – Junior Enlisted Award by U.S. Command Sgt. Major Diamond D. Hough, U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, and Dr. John Cho, executive director of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

