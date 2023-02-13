Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AMSUS Awards [Image 2 of 6]

    2023 AMSUS Awards

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Mari is presented with the AMSUS Physician Award by U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller and Dr. John Cho, executive director of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AMSUS Awards [Image 6 of 6], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMSUS

