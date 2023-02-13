U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas Naughton is presented with the AMSUS Operational Medicine Award by U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen Robert Miller and Dr. John Cho, executive director of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, at the 2023 AMSUS Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:00 Photo ID: 7637878 VIRIN: 230213-O-VO263-798 Resolution: 5145x3430 Size: 10 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 AMSUS Awards [Image 6 of 6], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.