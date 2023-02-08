Team Mildenhall Military and Family Readiness Center staff pose for a photo in the Human Performance Optimization room Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. MFRC staff will be working in the new HPO room full time to provide support to Airmen across the entire base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7634894 VIRIN: 230208-F-XA271-1272 Resolution: 5574x3709 Size: 10.29 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.