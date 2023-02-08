Members from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and the 100th Maintenance Group celebrate the opening of the Human Performance Optimization room, Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The HPO room will provide numerous vital resources such as the chaplain in a closer location for Airmen across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
This work, Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell
Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen
