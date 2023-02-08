Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen

U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, cuts the ribbon to the newly added Human Performance Optimization room, Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. HPO is a program designed to make mental health, spiritual and other support resources more accessible to Airmen across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

