A message stating “we love this room” was written on a board in the Human Performance Optimization room, Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Airmen visiting the room before the grand opening showed their appreciation for their new resource by writing different notes on the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7634893 VIRIN: 230208-F-XA271-1201 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.42 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.