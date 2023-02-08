Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A message stating “we love this room” was written on a board in the Human Performance Optimization room, Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Airmen visiting the room before the grand opening showed their appreciation for their new resource by writing different notes on the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 09:14
    Photo ID: 7634893
    VIRIN: 230208-F-XA271-1201
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    100th ARW
    Innovation
    Team Mildenhall
    100th FSS
    100th MXG

