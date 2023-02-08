Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen

The Human Performance Optimization room is a new resource that became available for all personnel Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Military and Family Readiness center staff and a chaplain will be working in the HPO room full time to provide support to Airmen on the south side of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

