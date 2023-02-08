The Human Performance Optimization room is a new resource that became available for all personnel Feb. 8, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Military and Family Readiness center staff and a chaplain will be working in the HPO room full time to provide support to Airmen on the south side of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 09:13
|Photo ID:
|7634890
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-XA271-1004
|Resolution:
|5159x3433
|Size:
|14.21 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Human Performance Optimization: innovation to prioritize Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT