DART Coordinator rides in UH-60M Blackhawk for survey mission of Türkiye

Jehan Balba, DART Coordinator for USAID, prepares for a site survey flight in a UH-60M Blackhawk assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) The 1AD CAB is working with their interagency partners to harness the unique capabilities available to provide USAID to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkiye, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

