U.S. Army Soldier preforms pre-flight maintenance for upcoming mission

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), performs last-minute maintenance on a UH-60M Blackhawk prior to flight operations. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

