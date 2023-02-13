Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Pilot prepares for survey mission in Türkiye [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army Pilot prepares for survey mission in Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), prepares for a survey mission of a nearby damaged area. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 00:45
    Photo ID: 7632314
    VIRIN: 230213-A-VB804-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pilot prepares for survey mission in Türkiye [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk prepares for survey mission
    U.S. Army Pilot prepares for survey mission in Türkiye
    U.S. Army Soldier preforms pre-flight maintenance for upcoming mission
    U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawks preform survey mission
    U.S. Army Soldier prepares for upcoming survey mission
    DART Coordinator rides in UH-60M Blackhawk for survey mission of Türkiye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    USAID
    Stronger Together
    USAREUR-AF
    TURKIYEHADR
    NAVYEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT