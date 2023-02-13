U.S. Army Soldier prepares for upcoming survey mission

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), prepares for a survey mission of a nearby damaged area. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

