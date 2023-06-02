Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 3 of 4]

    Osan expands child care program; seeks providers

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Magnetic alphabet numbers are displayed on a dry-erase board during the reveal of a new Family Child Care (FCC) Program facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. The FCC consists of U.S. Air Force-licensed homes qualified to offer a variety of child care options to meet the unique needs of U.S. military families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 20:31
    Photo ID: 7632166
    VIRIN: 230206-F-BG120-0013
    Resolution: 3649x2431
    Size: 598.84 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    child care

    daycare

    FCC

    TAGS

    family
    child care
    daycare
    FCC

