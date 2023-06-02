Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 2 of 4]

    Osan expands child care program; seeks providers

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An art craft cabinet is filled with various supplies during the reveal of a new Family Child Care (FCC) Program facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. With the capacity limitations of the Child Development Center, the FCC program allows waitlisted members to access other forms of child care such as: U.S. Air Force-licensed homes designed to accommodate the needs of U.S. military families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 20:31
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    This work, Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

