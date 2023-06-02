U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tamekia Payne, 51st Force Support Squadron commander, poses for a photo with Nazarene Mabrey during the reveal of a new Family Child Care Program facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. Mabrey is the first FCC provider for Osan, where she provides flexible childcare to families assisting the Child Development Center which is currently at full capacity. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 20:31
|Photo ID:
|7632164
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-BG120-0003
|Resolution:
|3998x2663
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan expands child care program; seeks providers
child care
daycare
FCC
