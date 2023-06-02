An eating area catered to children is showcased at a new Family Child Care Program (FCC) facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2023. FCC provides in-home child care to support families on Osan ranging from children aged two weeks to 12 years. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2023 20:31
|Photo ID:
|7632167
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-BG120-0015
|Resolution:
|4126x2748
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan expands child care program; seeks providers [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan expands child care program; seeks providers
child care
daycare
FCC
LEAVE A COMMENT