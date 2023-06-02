Osan expands child care program; seeks providers

With the constant rotation of inbound and outgoing families assigned to Osan, quality child care can be hard to come by. The first-ever opportunity for Air Force child care in South Korea has arrived with the debut of its first provider – the Family Child Care (FCC) program!



As the Child Development Center grows to capacity, the FCC program has debuted with its first provider, Nazarene Mabrey, to help alleviate those needs as they look for more members to add to the team.



“The FCC program brings a capability for Airmen and families in two ways; child care for our most vulnerable future warfighters and employment for our dependent population by way of operating the FCC,” said Lt. Col. Tamekia Payne, 51st Force Support Squadron commander.



The providers can support child care during evening, night and weekend hours – which is vital for community members who work abnormal shifts.



The providers serve as alternatives to the CDC and School Age Care program for military and civilian families, offering services like hourly or drop-in care, full and part time care, 24-hour care and before or after school care. This makes the FCC program the only on-base option for child care during hours outside the supported times of the CDC and SAC.



“FCC providers give quality, available and affordable care so our Airmen can successfully perform their military mission while knowing their child’s safety, health and well-being are protected,” said Don Slayton, child and youth services flight chief.



FCC provider homes are licensed and screened by the U.S. Air Force and contribute to a variety of child care options to meet the unique needs of children and families on base. They offer quality care for children ranging from infancy until school age in their homes.



Becoming an FCC provider also offers perks like being a Department of Defense-certified child care professional, working from home, setting your own hours, choosing the age groups and type of care provided all while serving the local military community.



“The success of the program is dependent on our providers,” said Slayton. “For this program to grow and increase authorized, flexible child care throughout Osan, we are always looking for FCC providers.”



Members who are interested and would like to apply to be an FCC provider may sign up through militarychildcare.com or contact the Community Child Care Coordinator at 784-4694.

Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR