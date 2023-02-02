Mr. Kimo Dunn, 9th Mission Support Command Deputy G3, thumbs through information on the “talent” being considered in the 9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board at Ft. Shafter Flats on Feb 2, 2023.

