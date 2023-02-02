Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board [Image 3 of 6]

    9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Officers from Indo-Pacific Command discuss position priorities at the 9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board at Ft. Shafter Flats on Feb 2, 2023.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    9th Mission Support Command
    Pride of the Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    FY23

