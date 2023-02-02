Lt. Col Mark Lee, 9th MSC Command Talent Manager lays out the ground rules for the 9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board at Ft. Shafter Flats on Feb 2, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7620263
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-XI680-676
|Resolution:
|3193x1815
|Size:
|786.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, the 9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 9th MSC Exercises Talent Management
