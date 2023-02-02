Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board [Image 6 of 6]

    9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    9th Mission Support Command

    Col. Paul Vencill (Front, left) and other Officers from the 9th Mission Support Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Army Pacific, Special Operations Command Pacific, 18th Medical Command, 7th Battalion Army Reserve Career Group and the 311th Signal Command (Theater) note the names on the Talent Management (TM) draft board during a forum at Ft. Shafter Flats on Feb 2, 2023. The Talent Management board was conducted using a professional sports league draft style approach where Soldiers with good potential or in need of growth as identified by their leadership were considered “free agents”.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    9th Mission Support Command
    Pride of the Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    FY23

