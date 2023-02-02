9th Mission Support Commands first ever Talent Management Board

Col. Paul Vencill (Front, left) and other Officers from the 9th Mission Support Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Army Pacific, Special Operations Command Pacific, 18th Medical Command, 7th Battalion Army Reserve Career Group and the 311th Signal Command (Theater) note the names on the Talent Management (TM) draft board during a forum at Ft. Shafter Flats on Feb 2, 2023. The Talent Management board was conducted using a professional sports league draft style approach where Soldiers with good potential or in need of growth as identified by their leadership were considered “free agents”.

