Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230204-N-MJ302-1049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 prepare for flight operations in an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

