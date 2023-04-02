Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailing During Sunset [Image 10 of 10]

    Nimitz Sailing During Sunset

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230204-N-MJ302-1183 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the South China Sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7617231
    VIRIN: 230204-N-MJ302-1183
    Resolution: 5439x3626
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailing During Sunset [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

