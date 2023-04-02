230204-N-KU796-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nathan Bumanglag, from Buckeye, Ariz., networks a printer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Feet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:04 Photo ID: 7617212 VIRIN: 230204-N-KU796-1057 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.55 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Maps Printer To Server [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.