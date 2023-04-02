Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailor Maps Printer To Server [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Maps Printer To Server

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230204-N-KU796-1057 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S Navy Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Nathan Bumanglag, from Buckeye, Ariz., networks a printer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Feet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:04
    Photo ID: 7617212
    VIRIN: 230204-N-KU796-1057
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Maps Printer To Server [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Receives Fuel From USNS
    U.S. Navy Sailors Get Respirator Fit Tested
    U.S. Navy Sailor Get Respirator Fit Tested
    U.S. Navy Sailor Get Respirator Fit Tested
    U.S. Navy Sailor Signs Off Qualification Standards
    U.S. Navy Sailor Maps Printer To Server
    Nimitz Sailing During Sunset
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Sailing During Sunset
    Nimitz Sailing During Sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT