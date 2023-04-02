230204-N-MJ302-1241 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the South China Sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 7617228 VIRIN: 230204-N-MJ302-1241 Resolution: 5454x3676 Size: 4.83 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sailing During Sunset [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.