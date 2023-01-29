Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 4 of 6]

    President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio says a prayer during a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:50
    Photo ID: 7616594
    VIRIN: 230129-Z-PU281-1041
    Resolution: 6175x4117
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

