U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Montalvo, a religious affairs sergeant with the 369th Sustainment Brigade Unit Ministry Team, gives a reading during a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7616591
|VIRIN:
|230129-Z-PU281-1001
|Resolution:
|5816x2939
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT