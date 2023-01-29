Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio performs a transubstantiation ritual on unleavened bread during a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. The Roman Catholic Church teaches that, in the transubstantiation ritual, bread and wine are changed into the body and blood of Jesus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7616596 VIRIN: 230129-Z-PU281-1044 Resolution: 4669x3040 Size: 2.11 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.