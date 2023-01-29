Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio performs a transubstantiation ritual on unleavened bread during a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. The Roman Catholic Church teaches that, in the transubstantiation ritual, bread and wine are changed into the body and blood of Jesus. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7616596
|VIRIN:
|230129-Z-PU281-1044
|Resolution:
|4669x3040
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT