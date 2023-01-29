Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio poses between a confirmand pictured on the right and mentor of the confirmand pictured on the left after a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Mentors provide spiritual and educational support to confirmands in the preparation for their confirmation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.04.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7616593 VIRIN: 230129-Z-PU281-1076 Resolution: 4347x3067 Size: 1.71 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.