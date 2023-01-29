Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit

    President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy Broglio performs the sacrament of confirmation on a confirmand during a mass in the Zone 1 chapel on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. The confirmand is anointed with a special kind of oil, chrism, an integral part of the sacrament. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Scribner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

