Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders

Airmen speak to Nellis Air Force Base honorary commanders and Beale AFB civic leaders during a Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Honorary commander programs create opportunities to educate key community members about the missions of the United States Air Force and Nellis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

