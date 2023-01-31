Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, Commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, briefs Nellis Air Force Base honorary commanders and Beale AFB civic leaders before Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. This event served as an opportunity to highlight the importance of Red Flag exercises to honorary commanders from Nellis AFB and Beale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    This work, Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

