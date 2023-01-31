Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, Commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, briefs Nellis Air Force Base honorary commanders and Beale AFB civic leaders before Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. This event served as an opportunity to highlight the importance of Red Flag exercises to honorary commanders from Nellis AFB and Beale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7616111
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-YO028-1058
|Resolution:
|5540x3686
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
