2nd Lt. Jamie Moul, Airfield Operations Flight Systems Officer, explains preparation before a launch during a Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Honorary commander programs introduce the surrounding civic leaders to Airmen and their mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7616112
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-YO028-1196
|Resolution:
|5746x3823
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
