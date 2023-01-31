Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Jamie Moul, Airfield Operations Flight Systems Officer, explains preparation before a launch during a Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Honorary commander programs introduce the surrounding civic leaders to Airmen and their mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

