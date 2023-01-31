Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders

Nellis Air Force Base honorary commanders and Beale AFB civic leaders learn about different aircraft during a Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. Honorary commander programs introduce the surrounding civic leaders to Airmen and their mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

