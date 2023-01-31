An F-35 pilot talks about the capabilities of fifth-generation aircraft with Nellis Air Force Base honorary commanders and Beale AFB civic leaders during a Red Flag Night Launch at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan. 31, 2023. This event served as an opportunity to highlight the importance of Red Flag exercises to honorary commanders from Nellis AFB and Beale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 7616110 VIRIN: 230131-F-YO028-1147 Resolution: 5208x3465 Size: 8.29 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag night Launch with civic leaders [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.