51st SFS trains after dark

A Republic of Korea Military Police member and a U.S. Air Force Defender, 51st Security Forces Squadron, return fire during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. 51st SFS Defenders worked together with ROK MP members to practice base defense tactics in the event of a hostile invasion with Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

