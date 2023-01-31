51st SFS trains after dark

51st Security Forces Squadron Defender returns fire to opposition forces on the ground during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. Security Forces members tested their ability to respond to threats in the event of a real-world attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
