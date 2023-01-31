51st SFS trains after dark

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Will Dorvilier, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, scans for simulated opposing forces during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. As a Humvee gunner, Dorvilier is responsible for providing the first line of defense for the vehicle and his team through surveillance, target acquisition, and engagement of opposing forces with lethal force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR