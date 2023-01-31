51st SFS trains after dark

A U.S. Air Force Humvee, 51st Security Forces Squadron, stops before coming in contact with a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. UXOs can pose a serious threat to defense operations as they can be set off unexpectedly, potentially exploding and or releasing Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) agents. When discovering a UXO members must keep a safe distance, report their findings to Base Defense Operations Center and establish a cordon around the UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

