A U.S. Air Force Humvee, 51st Security Forces Squadron, stops before coming in contact with a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO) during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. UXOs can pose a serious threat to defense operations as they can be set off unexpectedly, potentially exploding and or releasing Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) agents. When discovering a UXO members must keep a safe distance, report their findings to Base Defense Operations Center and establish a cordon around the UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7614712
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-IC495-1096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st SFS trains after dark [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
